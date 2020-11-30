It’s My Wish for You to Feel Like the King You Are– Ciara to Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson was a year older on Sunday, November, 29, 2020 and as always, his beautiful wife, Ciara couldn’t let the day pass without celebrating the love of her life.

The singer took to her Instagram page to share a video of the intimate birthday dinner they had in Russell’s honour as well as praise her partner.

Ciara captioned the beautiful clip of the couple she shared with the sweet message. She wrote;

“Anything For You Birthday Boy! Ain’t nothin I wouldn’t do for you. On this day and everyday it’s my wish for you to feel like the King you are! I love you so much!.

And because they’re that couple, Russell Wilson also took to the comment section to reply his wife’s birthday message to him.

