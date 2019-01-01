‘It’s Misleading’ – Army Reacts to Reports that Boko Haram is in Control of 6 Borno Towns

The Nigerian Army has denied reports that six towns in Borno State have fallen into the hands of Boko Haram terrorists.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, condemned the reports Monday, insisting that the reported seizure of six towns by the terrorists was misleading, and “is not a true reflection of the reality on the ground right now”.

Brigadier General Usman’s message comes after days of uncertainty about the activities of Boko Haram terrorists in Baga and reports that the insurgents have taken control of six towns in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

This comes as troops of 7 Brigade on Wednesday engaged Boko Haram fighters who attempted to infiltrate their location in Baga, while the insurgents launched a similar attack on the Naval Base at Doron on Thursday last week.

Following the ongoing military operations in Baga, the Army said it would coordinate a relocation operation for residents in collaboration with the Borno State government.