It’s madness – Sultan blames politicians for Southern Kaduna Killings

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad bubakar III, has described as “madness” the relentless killings in southern Kaduna by suspected herdsmen.

Sultan Abubakar stated this while presiding over a meeting of traditional rulers in the 19 Northern States and the Abuja in Kaduna on Monday.

In his opening address, the monarch described the killings in Southern Kaduna as “madness,” calling on those involved in the carnage to stop immediately.

He said, “The Southern Kaduna killings is madness and has to be stopped immediately. No man in his right senses goes on a killing spree of innocent people under whatever guise.”

Abubakar carpeted politicians for being behind the lingering crisis in the southern part of Kaduna

He, however, warned that if the brains behind such atrocities did not stop they would be consumed by their own traps.

In his own remarks, Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, said the Southern Kaduna crises had prevailed for the past 40 years.

