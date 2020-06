It’s been nine years since the death of iconic Nigerian musician, Christy Essien Igbokwe who died on June 30, 2011 and it looks like her 7-year-old granddaughter, Christiana Igbokwe is following in her footsteps.

Christiana who owns a Youtube channel did a cover of ‘You’re Welcome’ from Disney’s hit animated movie, ‘Moana’ and we can see that singing definitely runs in the Igbokwe family.

Check it out below.

