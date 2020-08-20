‘It’s impossible’ – Barca president dismisses Neymar return

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has reiterated that it will be “impossible” to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar swapped Camp Nou for the Parc des Princes in 2017 in a world record £200m deal but has since been linked with a return.

The Brazil international was the subject of much interest from Barca last year, with a couple of bids rumoured to have been knocked back.

However, under-fire Bartomeu has ruled out making a fresh move for 28-year-old this summer as Champions League finalists PSG are unwilling to part ways with the forward.

“Going for a player when the club he is in doesn’t want to sell him is impossible,” he told Barca TV.

“Last summer we tried. He is a player who, with the pandemic situation, his club does not put him in the market. It is normal. The big clubs want great players.”

Barcelona are expected to overhaul their squad after a bitterly disappointing campaign that relinquish their LaLiga crown to Real Madrid and humiliated from the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

