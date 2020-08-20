‘It’s idiotic’ – Reno Omokri blasts ‘broke’ guys kneeling down to propose

Nigerian public commentator, Reno Omokri, has dropped yet another nugget for his fans and followers on social media.

In his latest nugget, the lawyer and author advised men to get a life and not a wife, insisting the important thing for men to pursue is success and not women.

According to him, it’s not romantic, but idiotic for a jobless man to propose to a lady. He says men should chase success, and that when they eventually catch success, the girls will start chasing them.

Omokri stated this sharing a video on his IG page with the caption;

“Dear men,

You have no job or business, yet you kneel down to propose to a lady? That is not romantic. That is idiotic. The only proposal you should be making in your state are business proposals, not marriage proposals. Get a life, not a wife! Chase success. Be so focused on it that you have no time to chase women. Endure it when broke guys say you are not a ‘sharp’ guy. When you eventually catch success, the girls your broke friends are chasing will start chasing you!”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

