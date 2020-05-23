It’s Getting Messy! BBN Venita and Mercy Shade Tacha Following Khafi’s Defence

It looks like the alleged BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ reunion will be very messy as former housemates have been directing subs at each other, left right and centre.

The evident tension among the former housemates will make for a lot of drama when it finally airs.

In the latest development, Venita and Mercy took to Instagram to react to the video of Tacha’s earlier defence of Khafi Kareem.

The duo who might have felt it was a sub directed at them did not mention any names but released an Instagram video shortly after.

“Where was the energy? Where was the energy?” both women asked in the video as they laughed at what appeared to be an inside joke.

“You want to pretend to come online and defend your friend? Where was the energy”, Venita said.

Fans of the two biggest stars; Tacha and Mercy, have been going at each other for hours on Twitter following this new episode.

