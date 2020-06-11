‘It’s Don Jazzy Again’, D’banj and Don Jazzy Take Us Down Memory Lane

It was D’banj’s 40th birthday on Tuesday and many celebrities and industry players came through to celebrate with the ‘koko master’

D’banj revealed that he coined the phrase and uttered those words for the first time, sixteen years ago. Wow!

Sharing a series of pictures of himself and Don Jazzy together, the father of one took us down memory lane as he shared the genesis of ‘IDJA’

“Thanks my brother for Coming thru @donjazzy . Reminded me of Some Great Memories. 💎. I said it first 16years Ago “it’s Don jazzy again “God bless you bro. #Stressfree Zone…

“When did you first hear it “IDJA””.

Recall that the duo of D’banj and Don Jazzy started out as business partners in the music industry now with the defunct Mo’ Hits Records.

The phrase- ‘It’s Don Jazzy Again’, has become the signature on Don Jazzy-produced tracks.

Artistes under Don Jazzy’s labels both with Mo’ Hits and now Mavin Records would introduce the prolific producer and label owner with it.

