It’s Djokovic v Nadal in Australian Open Final

Novak Djokovic kept his dream of record seventh Australian Open crown alive by dismantling French 28th seed Lucas Pouille 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 to set up a final against Rafael Nadal.

It was a flawless display on Rod Laver Arena by the world No 1 who moves into a first Melbourne decider since 2016.

Djokovic lost in the fourth round last year, followed by elbow surgery and poor form until he returned to win Wimbledon and the New York Open.

In his 34th Grand Slam semifinal, Djokovic took just 83 minutes to outclass his regular practice partner Pouille, who was appearing in his first.

“It is definitely one of the best matches I’ve ever had on this court, definitely,” said Djokovic, who hit 24 winners and had just five unforced errors

“You know, everything worked the way I imagined it before the match and even more so.

“Tough one for Lucas, but he had a great tournament, and I wish him all the best for the rest of the season,” he added.

The Serbian star will go up against second seed Nadal in a 53rd career meeting and eighth in the final of a Slam.

In 2012 the pair contested the longest Grand Slam final in terms of time at the Australian Open when Djokovic edged an epic battle 7-5 in the fifth set after 5hr 53min.

Nadal holds a 4-3 win-loss record against Djokovic in Grand Slam finals, including all three meetings since their Melbourne Park marathon seven years ago, and both players are chasing milestones on Sunday.

A win for Nadal will see him become the first player in the Open era to win all four Grand Slam titles twice, while victory for Djokovic will take him clear of six-time Melbourne winners Roger Federer and Roy Emerson.