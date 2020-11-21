It’s Davido’s Big 28 and and Chioma is Happy

Davido just clocked the big 28 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland is beyond happy.

The chef and brand Influencer took to her Instagram page to wish her lover a happy birthday and send good wishes along his way.

Sharing a picture of themselves at a function, Chioma Rowland wrote;

“Screaming happy birthday to you @davido. You’re such am amazing everything! I pray God makes you as happy as you make me today and always! We love you papa bear and hope you have the best day over! #28

Recall that earlier, Davido had taken to his Instagram page to share a picture of the thoughtful gift Chioma got him; a neckpiece with a pendant containing the picture of himself and his late mother.

