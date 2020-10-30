‘It’s brilliant’ – Saraki vibes to Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ album

emmanuelLifeStyleNo Comment on ‘It’s brilliant’ – Saraki vibes to Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ album

The former Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki has hailed Wizkid on the release of his latest album “Made In Lagos”, describing the work as ‘brilliant.’

According to Sen Bukola Saraki, his favorite track on Wizkid’s fourth studio work “Made In Lagos” is ‘Grace’.

The former Kwara Governor also hailed Wizkid for lightening up the faces of people with his album after the tension and destruction that trailed the #EndSARS protest against police brutality.

Taking to his verified Twitter page, Saraki wrote:

“Wizkid’s #MadeInLagos is a brilliant end to what has been a long and eventful month for all of us. Currently vibing to my favorite track on the album ‘#Grace.’’

Related Posts

Adanma Ohakim Advocates for Revision of School Curriculum to Show Mother’s Work Too

October 30, 2020

Newlywed Hanan Buhari Shares Photos of Herself and Hubby

October 29, 2020

Mercy Eke Celebrates the Success of Her Real Estate Business: “It Started as a Dream”

October 28, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply