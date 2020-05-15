It’s Been Ten Years of Loving for Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on It’s Been Ten Years of Loving for Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir

Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane have been loving on each other for ten solid years!

The couple took to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate the milestone.

Sharing a collage of the duo through the times, Beauty mogul, Keyshia Kaoir wrote;

“WOW!!! Today is a very Special day for my husband & I! We met 5/14/10!!! Got married 5/14/17!!! Today 5/14/20 we’ve been together TEN YEARS!!! it wasn’t always a smooth ride but I would do it all over again! My husband @laflare1017 I LOVE U BABY!!!

On his Instagram page, Gucci Mane posted a picture of a blinding diamond chain, with a massive 1017 pendant, an anniversary present to his wife.

“Happy Anniversary to the QUEEN of 1017 !! My Wife @keyshiakaoir,”

,

Related Posts

Actress Destiny Etiko is Shattered over Death of Her Father

May 15, 2020

Thank You Next, Ashley Benson Caught Kissing G-Eazy Weeks After Cara Delevingne Braek-up

May 15, 2020

BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Explains Why Folks Doubt Her Relationship With Ike

May 15, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *