It’s Been Ten Years of Loving for Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir

Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane have been loving on each other for ten solid years!

The couple took to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate the milestone.

Sharing a collage of the duo through the times, Beauty mogul, Keyshia Kaoir wrote;

“WOW!!! Today is a very Special day for my husband & I! We met 5/14/10!!! Got married 5/14/17!!! Today 5/14/20 we’ve been together TEN YEARS!!! it wasn’t always a smooth ride but I would do it all over again! My husband @laflare1017 I LOVE U BABY!!!

On his Instagram page, Gucci Mane posted a picture of a blinding diamond chain, with a massive 1017 pendant, an anniversary present to his wife.

“Happy Anniversary to the QUEEN of 1017 !! My Wife @keyshiakaoir,”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

