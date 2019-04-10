‘It’s APC Propaganda’ – Atiku Denies Hiring US Lobbyist to Help Unseat Buhari

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has denied hiring a US lobbyist firm to aid his bid to take over power from President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement on Wednesday, Atiku dismissed the reports of the alleged contract as the handiwork of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku has headed to the presidential election tribunal to challenge the declaration of Buhari as winner of the February 23 poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But in the statement issued on his behalf by Paul Ibe, his spokesman, the former vice-president said: “Since Atiku resisted pressure not to go to court, the APC has been behaving like a cat on hot bricks because the outcome of the 2019 elections has exposed and shattered the facade of their dubious integrity.

“The APC are behaving nervously like a thief living under the fear of being exposed and shamed; they are now using fake news against Atiku instead of focusing on defending themselves in the court.

“For a party that has broken the worst record in election rigging, the APC doesn’t have any iota of integrity to be taken seriously by anybody.

“Atiku’s court case has become their biggest burden because it exposes their integrity as a sham, and instead of defending their stolen mandate in court, they are now using fake news to divert public attention from the historic electoral heist they have committed against Nigerians.

“No amount of diversionary propaganda and fake news campaign by APC will stop Atiku Abubakar from continuing the court action he started to reclaim the stolen mandate.”