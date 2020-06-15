It’s an Episode of Kevin Hart, Eniko Hart and the Da*n Frog Shoes

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, got into it on Instagram.

The couple who are expecting their second child together, a daughter, could not help fighting over the ‘damn frog shoes’.

Comedian and actor, Kevin, shared a picture of himself and his son riding their bikes together but his wife was apparently not for his fashion statement.

Kevin captioned the picture,

“Mountain biking with my mini me. #Harts”, causing Eniko to slide into the comments with her ‘unflattering’ remarks.

She wrote,

“U and them damn frog shoes! That’s it.. I’m throwing them away!”

Unperturbed, Kevin Hart requested she leave his ‘dad shoes’ alone, noting he was styling on Eniko.

