‘It’s a young man’s game’ – Fury to retire in 2020

British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury envisages a “farewell fight” in 2020 and says he is “long in the tooth” for boxing at the age of 31.

Ahead of his WWE wrestling debut on 31 October, Fury says he hopes to return to boxing to fight WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in February.

“Hopefully I have three fights next year, Wilder in February, Wilder in June and then maybe a farewell fight in December,” Fury told BBC Sport.

“Boxing’s a young man’s game. I don’t want to be in longer than I need to.”

“I am 31, getting long in the tooth for the sport. There are young men coming up and father time catches up with everyone.

“I have five kids at home and a wife, and I think it would be nice to spend a bit of time with those people after the sacrifices I have made my whole life.”

In his WWE debut, the Gypsy King is set to take on Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday – a move that prompted rival boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to suggest the former unified heavyweight champion of the world was considering ‘packing up boxing’.