It’s a Silver Jubilee of Love for House on The Rock Pastors, Paul and Ifeanyi Adefarasin

Pastors Paul and Ifeanyi Adefarasin are celebrating 25 long years of marital bliss.

The founder and presiding pastor of the House on the Rock and his wife are still as giddy and in love as when they first started out.

Ifeanyi took to her Instagram page to share a picture of them together and dapper images of her clergyman husband as she extolled his virtues.

Pastor Paul was also not left behind in this social media display of affection for his wife on the auspicious occasion of their silver jubilee.

He also took to his Instagram page to regale his wife with lovely adjectives of her beauty and character over the years.

Happy Anniversary and many more years of marital bliss to them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

