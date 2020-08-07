‘It’s a non-issue’ – Edo Speaker dismisses purported impeachment

The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Frank Okiye, on Thursday said his purported removal by 17 members of the Assembly was a non-issue.

This comes as a new Speaker, Mr. Victor Edoror, was allegedly elected at an undisclosed location in Benin City during an emergency plenary session attended by 17 elected members on Thursday.

The 14 lawmakers-elect that had yet to be inaugurated were immediately inaugurated, after which they allegedly impeached Frank Okiye and Roland Asoro as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

But reacting to the alleged impeachment, Okiye simply said, “It is a non-issue and I do not want to respond to such issues.”

