It’s A Lilac Vision as Tonto Dikeh Releases Stunning Birthday Photos

Happy 35th birthday to King Tonto!

The actress and philanthropist who is a year older today has been flooding her timeline with various pictures of how the day is progressing.

The mother of one started off pre-birthday celebrations by taking to her Instagram to assert that she’s indeed blessed with everything she’s ever needed and more.

“Y’all just help me thank God for his Love…I have everything I ever wanted and more ….”, she wrote.

 

She kicked off her day by releasing  images of six different cakes already delivered to her and then proceeded to share stunning photos of herself.

