It’s a Kardshian Payday as Kim Kardashian Sells 20% of KKW Beauty Line to Coty

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kim Kardashian just made major bank with the sale of 20% of her beauty line to giant cosmetic company, Coty Inc.

The reality TV star follows in the footsteps of younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who sold 51% of Kylie makeup to the American multinational beauty company at the whooping sum of $600m.

Financial Times revealed that the sale of 20% of KKW makeup makes Kim Kardashian $200m richer and the value of her makeup brand increased to $1bn.

Kim Kardashian’s deal with Coty comes a few days after her husband, Kanye west inked a major 10-year partnership deal between his fashion line ‘Yeezy’ and Gap.

The Kardashian-West clan are sure stocking up the ‘Benjamins’.

