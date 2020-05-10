It’s a Girl! Kevin Hart and Wife Reveal Sex of Baby

It’s no news that Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko have a bun in the oven though the sex of the baby had been kept under wraps.
However, in keeping with celebrating mothers’ day, the excited mum-to-be took to her Instagram page to announce the sex of the baby on the way.
“OH BABY, it’s a little lady👶🏽🌸,” she wrote under pictures of the gender reveal party she shared with her teeming fans.
View this post on Instagram
OH BABY, it’s a little lady👶🏽🌸 This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for🙏🏽 Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! (Can’t you tell, look at Zo) 😂 Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways..and we’re so anxious to meet her. xoxo💜🩰
Eniko already shares a son with her comedian and actor husband, Kevin Hart. Kevin has two other children; a girl and a boy from his marriage to his first wife, Torrei Hart.