It’s a Girl! Kevin Hart and Wife Reveal Sex of Baby

It’s no news that Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko have a bun in the oven though the sex of the baby had been kept under wraps.

However, in keeping with celebrating mothers’ day, the excited mum-to-be took to her Instagram page to announce the sex of the baby on the way.

“OH BABY, it’s a little lady👶🏽🌸,” she wrote under pictures of the gender reveal party she shared with her teeming fans.

Eniko already shares a son with her comedian and actor husband, Kevin Hart. Kevin has two other children; a girl and a boy from his marriage to his first wife, Torrei Hart.

