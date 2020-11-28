‘It’s A Girl!’ Adewale Adeleke and Wife Host Gender Reveal Party

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Adewale Adeleke and his wife Kani are expecting a baby girl!

The couple who revealed a few days ago that they were expecting their first child together, hosted family and friends to a gender reveal party on Friday, November 27, 2020.

The beautiful event was a night of festivities with friends joining in from all over the world via Zoom.

Adewale Adeleke and Kani got engaged in New York I. 2019 and had a lavish Dubai wedding in February 2020 and now baby makes three.

Check out pictures and videos from the baby shower.

