It’s a Boy! Linda Ejiofor Finally Reveals Gender of Child with Ibrahim Suleiman

Linda Ejiofor became a mum a few months ago, precisely in July. And while she and her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman shared the news of the birth of their child with the rest of the world, they didn’t reveal the gender of their baby.

The very private actress who is all shades of goofy, however stylishly disclosed her baby’s gender in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Taking to her Instagtam story to post pictures of a welcome cake for their son which had “Oh Boy!” text on it, Linda Ejiofor let it slip as she captioned one of the images;

“Thank you so much for the welcome cake for out boy. Appreciate you”, she wrote about the cake vendor.

So yeah, the goofiest Nollywood couple; Linda and Ibrahim, are proud parents to a son!

