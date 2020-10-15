It’s A Boy for Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj has finally revealed the sex of her newborn, it’s a boy!

The rapper and singer who welcomed a child with her husband, Kenneth Petty some weeks ago, took to Instagram to share congratulatory messages from her celebrity friends.

Speaking on motherhood for the first time since she welcomed the baby, Nicki Minaj captioned the messages from the likes of Beyonce, KimYe, Winnie Harlow with;

“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol and everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me.

“I am so grateful &in love with my son. Madly in love. My favourite kiddo boy I the whole wide world.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty welcomed their first child on September 30, 2020. This is the first time the ‘Anaconda’ crooner is speaking on motherhood since welcoming her child.

