It’ll make you the wrong person – Reno Omokri warns about rushing into marriage

A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has dropped aother piece of timely advice for bachelors and bachelorettes.

Focusing on unmarried people on his #RenoNuggets via his official Twitter page on Friday, Omokri stressed the importance of timing in marriage.

The 46-year-old said even the right partner can become the wrong one if a couple gets married at the wrong time.

He wrote:

“When you marry at the wrong time, even the right person becomes the wrong one. You have a woman who loves you. You have no job or business. Yet you marry. After a year of suffering, she starts to nag. It doesn’t make her wrong. The timing was wrong.”

Reno has always advised young people to focus on making money before deciding to settle down.

He once joked that having six-figures is better than keeping a six-pack.

But like the old saying goes: “Honest men may marry soon…wise men not at all.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

