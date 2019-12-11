Italy World Cup Winner Gattuso named new Napoli Coach

Gennaro Gattuso has replaced Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli head coach, the Italian club has announced.

Former manager Ancelotti was sacked on Tuesday after 19 months in charge in Naples.

Napoli announced the decision to fire Ancelotti bare hours after he led the club to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a 4-0 home win against Genk, ending a nine-match run in all competitions without victory.

Club president Aurelio de Laurentis took to twitter to welcome the former AC Milan legend and coach to Naples.

Sky in Italy reported on Tuesday that former AC Milan manager Gattuso was the leading candidate to take over at Napoli, and it is understood the 41-year-old has joined on a provisional six-month deal with an option of a further 12 months.

Napoli, who take on Parma in their next game on Saturday, are currently seventh in Serie A.