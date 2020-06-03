Italy World Cup winner Gattuso loses sister

Legendary Italy and AC Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso has lost his sister Francesca who passed away at the age of 37.

Milan disclose the death of Francesca, who worked as a secretary for the club, in a Tweet on Tuesday.

She had been in intensive care since February after falling ill and reportedly requiring ‘urgent surgery.’

“Francesca Gattuso faced her illness with the same strength and energy she brought to Milanello and AC Milan every day,” the Rossoneri stated on Twitter.

“Rino, the immense pain you and your family are feeling is also ours. Rest in peace, dear Francesca.”

Francesca was rushed to a hospital in Busto Arsizio, 20 miles west of Milan in northern Italy.

Gattuso raced to be by his sister’s side, missing the post-match press-conference after Napoli beat Sampdoria in early February.

He learned the news while taking Napoli’s training session at Castel Volturno, ahead of the Serie A season restart later this month.

