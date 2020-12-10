Italy World Cup hero Paolo Rossi dies at 64

Italy World Cup legend Paolo Rossi has died aged 64, his family says.

Taking to Instagram, his wife Federica Capelletti posted picture of the two of them with the words “Per sempre” (“forever” in Italian).

While she did not disclose the cause of his death, Italian media are however reporting that he had a long illness.

Rossi was the top scorer and the best player of the 1982 tournament in Spain.

His memorable hat-trick eliminated favourites Brazil in a match many fans see as one of the greatest in World Cup history.

Rossi nearly missed the competition after being banned from football for two years for his involvement in a match-fixing scandal.

At club level, the striker was also a prolific goalscorer for Vicenza. He also played for a number of other Serie A outfits, including Juventus and Milan.

In 2004, he was named by Brazilian legend Pelé as one of the top 125 greatest living footballers.

After retiring from football in the late 1980s, Rossi worked as a pundit for Sky, Mediaset and Rai.

