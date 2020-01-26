Italian man weds Nigerian girlfriend in colourful ceremony [Photos]

A newly wedded couple has captivated the heart of so many with adorable photos from their transnational marriage in Lagos, Nigeria.

The groom who is said to be an Italian, accompanied by his family and friends, hit Lagos just to wed his heartthrob.

The colourful wedding took place in Lagos and the man named Giancarlo together with his family rocked the African traditional dress making the whole ceremony the most memorable ever.

The bride, Adeola rocked a mint green aso oke with embellishment and a peacock bridal hand fan.

The adorable photos of the wedding ceremony were shared on Instagram by an account holder identified as Zapphire_events.

Check out photos from the ceremony below: