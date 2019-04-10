Italian Man Kills Nigerian Sex Worker over ‘Bad Sex’

A Nigerian woman has been brutally killed by an Italian man who claimed she failed to satisfy him after their sex romp.

Leopoldo Scalici, 41, has confessed to the police that he murdered a Nigerian woman for failing to satisfy him after their tryst.

The mother of the Italian man handed him over to the police in Pavullo, a town in the province of Modena, Emilia-Romagna.

In his confessional statement, Leopoldo Scalici said he smashed the head of the 40-year-old Nigerian sex worker identified as Benedita with a bench vise, because he was angry that she didn’t perform well during their romp.

The deceased’s naked body was discovered by the roadside on Sunday evening and Scalici is now in prison on charges of voluntary murder.