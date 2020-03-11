‘It wasn’t me’ – Buhari denies ordering Sanusi’s removal

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), says he has no hand in the dethronement of Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

This was disclosed in a series of tweets Wednesday by a media aide to the president, Garba Shehu.

The president’s rebuttal comes after a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in an interview with BBC Hausa, said Buhari was responsible for the shocking dethronement of the emir.

According to Kwankwaso, officials of the Kano State government had repeatedly said they were under pressure from Abuja to remove the vocal emir.

But Buhari, after an emergency meeting with Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, denied the claims, saying his hands are clean.

Emir Sanusi is currently on exile in Nasarawa State.

