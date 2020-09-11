‘It was wild’ – Burna Boy speaks on working with Diddy on ‘Twice as Tall’ album

Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy has opened up on his experience working with legendary music producer and rap mogul Sean Combs, also known as Diddy.

Diddy executive-produced of his latest album “Twice As Tall” which he released in July after the success of his Grammy-nominated “African Giant” album.

Speaking in a Zoom interview on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning, Burna Boy said that they had challenges being in the same room to work on the album due to coronavirus restrictions.

“It was quite interesting. He’s a legend, a larger than life guy,” he spoke of Diddy.

“We had to do it all over zoom just like we are doing now,” he said in reference to the Hot 97 interview.

“Imagine night after nights on this. Puff will be in the studio… and we’ll be on zoom. It was wild. So, we had to create the same environment in different places at the same time.”

When asked why he refers to his music as Afrofusion instead of Afrobeat, he said, “Afrofusion is me, I created that. The same way Afrobeat is Fela Kuti, he created that. There’s a difference. I don’t play every instrument. I’m not Fela, basically. I’m Burna Boy and we go about things rather very differently. It’s a different genre. It just comes from Africa.”

