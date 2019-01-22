‘It Was Fun While it Lasted’ – Usain Bolt Quits Football

Usain Bolt has announced he will no longer pursue a career in football, saying “it was fun while it lasted”.

The Jamaican sprint legend won multiple Olympic gold medals in London, Beijing and Rio, only to try his hand at professional football after his retirement from track.

After trials at several clubs including Borussia Dortmund, his best opportunity came with the Central Coast Mariners of Australia’s A-League.

Appearing in friendlies with the club, Bolt scored a double in a match in October and earned the chance to sign a contract with the team.

However the two sides could not come to an agreement on compensation, and both parties agreed to mutually terminate the trial in early November

Now the 32-year-old has decided to end his dream of becoming a professional footballer and expressed some regret with how it was handled, even if he did enjoy the overall experience.

“I don’t want to say it wasn’t dealt with properly, but I think we went about it, not the way we should and you learn your lesson, you live and you learn,” Bolt said.

“It was a good experience. I really enjoyed just being in a team and it was different from track and field and it was fun while it lasted.”

Having left football behind, and sprinting in his past, Bolt explained he is focused on business going forward.

“I’m just doing many different things – the sports life is over, so I’m now moving into different businesses.

“I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I’m just dabbling in everything and trying to be a business man now,” he said.