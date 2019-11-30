‘It was an honour’ – Emery speaks on Arsenal Sack

Unai Emery said it had been an “honour” to coach Arsenal despite being sacked as manager of the Premier League club on Friday after just 18 months in charge.

The 48-year-old Spaniard was fired following the 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Thursday’s Europa League match, which extended their winless run to seven games.

Assistant Freddie Ljungberg has taken over as interim manager with ex-Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo among the early favourites to take the job on a permanent basis.

Despite his sacking, Emery insisted it had been an “honour” to manage the North London club.

“It has been a year and a half full of emotions, of great moments and some other more bitter ones,” he said.

“But not a single day has gone by without me stopping to think about how lucky I have been to work for this club with these players and their professional and personal qualities.”

Emery was appointed as successor to Arsene Wenger in May 2018 after a trophy-laden career at Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain with a brief to make Arsenal a Premier League force again.

But Arsenal could only finish fifth last season, missing out on the riches of the Champions League for a third straight year and losing to Chelsea in the Europa League final.