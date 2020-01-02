‘It lacked bite’ – PDP slams Buhari’s New Year message

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday lambasted the president, Maj gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd) for his New Year message to Nigerians titled: Nigeria’s Decade.

It also said that Buhari should withdraw his remark that he would be “standing down” in 2023.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the President and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), would have no other option than to exit office at the end of this tenure.

The opposition party said the message lacked the bite to galvanise any form of hope for a despairing nation like Nigeria.

The PDP statement reads: “The PDP holds that Mr President should have the courage to issue a fresh new year message to show remorse for the corruption, incompetence and misrule of his administration as well as admonish his disintegrating APC against its crass insincerity, violence and divisive machinations that have brought so much pain, anguish and despondency to our nation.

“Indeed, President Buhari should stop presenting a picture as if he has the option to continue in office beyond 2023.

“The PDP holds, in total submission to the letter and spirit of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), that it is not an issue of ‘standing down’ or not being ‘available’ for future election, but a decided and inevitable position as contained in the constitution that he must quit office after two terms, which will end in 2023.

“Mr President, therefore, does not have any other choice before the law. Whether President Buhari likes it or not, he and his APC will exit the arena at the end of this tenure. History is replete with lessons from those who sought to stretch our nation beyond her limits.

“Moreover, President Buhari and his extinguishing APC ought to have known by now that Nigerians have moved ahead and cannot wait to see them go.

“The citizens are no longer swayed by empty promises and false performance indices as replete in Mr President’s new year message.”

PDP also called on the President to waste no time in signing the Electoral Act amendment bill passed by the 8th National Assembly to meet current exigencies.

Besides, it asked Buhari to order the immediate prosecution of APC leaders who allegedly perpetrated violence during the 2019 general elections.

Specifically, the main opposition party charged the President to ensure the arrest and prosecution of persons involved in the killings that characterised the governorship elections in Ekiti, Osun, Bayelsa and Kogi states.