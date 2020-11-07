‘It is not yet over’ – Fani-Kayode warns those mocking Trump

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has advised those mocking President Donald Trump to know that the 2020 US election is not over yet.

Votes from the election so far shows Democratic party candidate Joe Biden leading Trump of the Republican party by a wide margin in the electoral college count.

However, Femi Fani-Kayode believes that Trump is still in the race which he says will be determined by the Supreme Court.

He wrote on Facebook:

You can scream that Joe Biden has won as much as you like. You can laugh at Trump and insult and mock those of us that supported him.

You can believe the fake news in the major news networks and accept their narrative that the American presidential election was free and fair. You can believe ANYTHING you like but it is just your opinion: it counts for nothing and it changes nothing.

I continue to stand with Trump and I believe that he will remain President. Why? Because I believe that what is unfolding in America is the biggest fraud in electoral history and in the history of democracy and that it will be exposed for what it is at the American Supreme Court. This is my view and if you like you can hate, insult and mock me for it. Time will tell if I am right or wrong.

Biden represents evil to me for three reasons.

He believes in abortion. He believes in same-sex marriage. He seeks to persecute Israel.

Love him all you like but I choose to despise him because I consider these three things to be evil, ungodly and against core Christian values.

Cheer him on and clap for him as much as you choose but I still do not believe that he will ever be sworn in as President of the United States of America.

Even if he makes the magic 270 electoral college votes and people choose to call him the “President-elect” it will still be challenged in court and his so-called “victory” will remain subject to the ruling of the Supreme Court and conditional upon its final decision.

Until that ruling and decision has been made and announced I would suggest that those who are already dancing in the streets and celebrating Biden’s so-called victory should calm down, have a reality check, smell the coffee, get a grip of themselves and keep the champagne in the fridge.

This matter is not over and we still have a long way to go. It is not just a fight for the heart and soul of America but also the destiny of the world. It concerns us ALL and affects us ALL even though we are not Americans.

I thank God for His grace, mercy and power and for imbuing Donald Trump with faith, courage and strength.

These virtues will serve him well in the next few days, weeks and months.

In the end he will be vindicated and he will prevail and those behind this evil conspiracy will know that we serve a mighty God who rules in the affairs of men!”

