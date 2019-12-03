‘It is Fantastic’ – Trump reacts as Nigerian artist draws his Portrait on Twitter

U.S President, Donald Trump, has reacted to his portrait drawn by a Nigerian artist and posted on Twitter on Sunday evening.

“I think it is fantastic,” Trump tweeted on Monday evening.

The artist had posted the portrait via his handle @Doks_art urging Twitter users to help him retweet until it gets Trump’s attention.

He tagged the president, his son Donald Trump Jr. and the official handle of the president’s office @POTUS with the caption:

“This is my second portrait of President Trump. This time I really want him to see it. All done in ballpoint, took up to 70hours, ’24×21′ inches. Please RT till the president sees this @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @POTUS”

After the tweet had garnered over 20,000 retweets, Trump reacted.

His reactions seems to confirm that the man’s goal has been achieved.

The president tweeted via his verified handle @realdonaldtrump:

“Not only did I see it @Doks_Art, I think it is fantastic. You are a wonderful artist, never give up your dream!”

The president however didn’t indicate if he was going to buy the artwork or not.

Earlier this year, a US comedian and actor, Kevin Hart bought a portrait of himself drawn by a Nigerian artist on Twitter.

The stand-up act was so impressed that he commissioned three other works for the Kaduna-based artist.