‘It is Fantastic’ – Trump reacts as Nigerian artist draws his Portrait on Twitter

U.S President, Donald Trump, has reacted to his portrait drawn by a Nigerian artist and posted on Twitter on Sunday evening.
“I think it is fantastic,” Trump tweeted on Monday evening.
The artist had posted the portrait via his handle @Doks_art urging Twitter users to help him retweet until it gets Trump’s attention.
He tagged the president, his son Donald Trump Jr. and the official handle of the president’s office @POTUS with the caption:
“This is my second portrait of President Trump. This time I really want him to see it. All done in ballpoint, took up to 70hours, ’24×21′ inches. Please RT till the president sees this @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @POTUS”
After the tweet had garnered over 20,000 retweets, Trump reacted.
His reactions seems to confirm that the man’s goal has been achieved.
The president tweeted via his verified handle @realdonaldtrump:
“Not only did I see it @Doks_Art, I think it is fantastic. You are a wonderful artist, never give up your dream!”
The president however didn’t indicate if he was going to buy the artwork or not.
Not only did I see it @Doks_Art, I think it is fantastic. You are a wonderful artist, never give up your dream! https://t.co/LVVCUJz5CW
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019
Earlier this year, a US comedian and actor, Kevin Hart bought a portrait of himself drawn by a Nigerian artist on Twitter.
The stand-up act was so impressed that he commissioned three other works for the Kaduna-based artist.