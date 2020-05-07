IStandWithBuhari: Once again, Nigerians brawl online over Buhari’s presidency

It’s no longer news that Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, is a divisive figure in the country. Starkly contrasting emotions are triggered every time he is in the news, or more often, when he fails to make an appearance.

At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, the president was hauled over the coals for his refusal to address the nation, as was the case in almost every country of the world.

When he eventually did, many criticised his decision to go with a pre-recorded message rather than a live interaction with Nigerians (we won’t be talking about the furore over the way he mispronounced COVID-19 here).

And that’s not the end of the controversies. There was national outrage over alleged lopsidedness in the allocation of palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown on Nigerians, while others were more concerned over the size of the palliatives, which they considered to be negligible given the hardship in the land.

Besieged with cries over the adverse effect of the lockdown on the economy, President Buhari announced a phased reopening of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States. And this too has been met with controversies as many believe the virus is yet to peak and the lack of social distancing could result in a more deadly second wave of infections.

With the economy on its knees over plummeting oil prices, livelihoods lost as a result of the lockdown to curb the spread of the virus and climbing death toll across the country, festering frustrations have come to the surface and Nigerians have turned on the government, once again.

Some say the chaos could have been prevented had Buhari acted swiftly by closing the country’s airspace. Others blamed the government for its failure to build strong infrastructure and a robust healthcare system that would have ameliorated the suffering being experienced today.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) even accused the government of embezzling the funds voted in the Special Intervention Programme (SIP).

But supporters of the president today came out to defend his action and general handling of the nation’s affairs.

Trending the hashtag #IStandWithBuhari, they argue that the country would have been in a worse place but for the astute management of the president.

They called on the president to keep up the good job and not be deterred by the antics of naysayers.

Here are the opinions of some supporters of the president.

Take it or leave it, Buhari’s diversification policies contributed alot to our current economy. Hundreds of rice processing companies are fully functional following the border closure. Covid-19 would have been more devastating if the importation was like b4 #IStandwithBuhari pic.twitter.com/hTULpQ5gSc — M S Ingawa (@MSIngawa) May 7, 2020

This is the I voted for and I still have confidence on him. #istandwithbuhari pic.twitter.com/9pyRNZzw7o — Kabiru Iyayi (@KabiruIyayi) May 7, 2020

PDP WAILERS BELIEVE EVERY PROJECT DONE BY BUHARI WAS STARTED OR INITIATED BY EITHER OBASANJO, YARADUA OR GOODLUCK BUT FAILED TO ACKNOWLEDGE THE FACT THAT BOKOHARAM PROJECT WAS ALSO STARTED BY PDP CONFUSED SET OF PEOPLE #istandwithbuhari — ALABI OPEYEMI OLADIMEJI (@alabiopeyemiola) May 7, 2020

#istandwithbuhari The lazy one shall suffer in Buhari tenure no free money! If Nigeria is going to be great it's must start by holding your community representatives responsible for your suffering not Buhari.#istandwithbuhari pic.twitter.com/AbyDnzphnq — AlhajiTenuBo 💖 (@Ogbenuten_Talk) May 6, 2020

Buhari is not perfect on economy but he had achieve a lot on rice revolution in Nigerian #istandwithbuhari pic.twitter.com/W08t7oIgYX — Shafa'at Arz (@ArzShafaat) May 7, 2020

I stand against self inflicted stupidity. I stand against blackmailing a govt whose larger % of Nigerians freely gave their mandates. I stand against Sowore in his bid to continue to constitute nuisance after losing ELECTION so terribly! #IStandwithBuhari. #Revolt2ruBallotBox — BSA (Gen.BSA) (@Olaneeyee) May 7, 2020

But a great many believe the president is to blame for the country’s current woes, and they expressed their opinions in unequivocal terms.

Mental slavery is when an hungry handful trends #istandwithbuhari when millions of Nigerians have been economically enslaved with slave wages, poverty, mass retrenchment and unemployment. #IStandAgainstBuhari #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/QM5fUNbiCb — #RevolutionNow (@RevolutionNowNg) May 7, 2020

Mediocrity is when an economically enslaved few trend #istandwithbuhari when millions of Nigerians are too hungry to stand. #IStandAgainstBuhari #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/Kfr4BUmN72 — #RevolutionNow (@RevolutionNowNg) May 7, 2020

First class citizens leaving the country #istandwithbuhari pic.twitter.com/8IOuEqL0KD — Brigadia Sec (@notmynigeria) May 7, 2020

To #istandwithbuhari is to stand with oppression, insecurity, killer herdsmen Bokoharam, poverty, unemployment, lack of healthcare, education underfunding, police and armed forces brutality, violation of rights etc. #IStandAgainstBuhari #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/m6taBRuqXq — #RevolutionNow (@RevolutionNowNg) May 7, 2020

#istandwithbuhari trend will atleast help me to know those I will block on my TL. Even Buhari can't stand for himself. — Daddy Bella (@Shegelee) May 6, 2020

How come #istandwithbuhari is trending, you mean people still acknowledge themselves with a lifeless dude. #lockdownextension is causing a brain damage to so many people ,that all they could think of is total allinment to the highest bidder.which way — #tamsapparelle (@OpuyalayeTamuno) May 6, 2020

