Issa Rae to Debut New HBO Max Series ‘Rap Sh*t’

Pitchfork is reporting that Issa Rae is set to debut a new series on HBO Max streaming service.

According to the outlet, this was confirmed by WarnerMedia which said the half-hour comedy series Rap Sh*t (a working title) follows a female rap group from South Florida as they seek success in the music industry.

Rae will executive produce the series and write the pilot. She has two other television projects in development with HBO: The suburban teen drama Sweet Life and Him or Her, a comedy about the dating life of a bisexual Black man.

And this comes weeks after news surfaced that Rae co-founded a new music label called Raedio in partnership with Atlantic Records.