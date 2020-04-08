Issa Rae Tells Teen Vogue Why ‘Insecure’ Was on Hiatus

Issa Rae graces the April cover of Teen Vogue, in which she discusses Insecure’s highly-anticipated return, her blossoming film career and more.

According to the actress, the HBO series, which kicks off its fourth season on Sunday, April 12, has been on hiatus since 2018.

And she explained why.

“Insecure takes nine months out of my life,” she explains. “I’m pulling from life experience, and if you’re not living, then what are you really making? It’s a dream to be able to make this show, but I want to make sure that the show is also good. We needed a pause. Coming back, we just felt so fresh and excited to be there, and it showed. It felt like fun again.” Elsewhere, Issa discusses the importance of being able to convey Black experiences through the show and its stories, which she understands are not “one size fits all.”

“We can’t showcase everybody’s experience. This is personal to me, and it’s about my friends,’” she says. “And even still, you get people that are like, ‘That’s not me’ or ‘I don’t know any Black folks like that…’ I don’t feel obligated to tell certain stories because of our audience, and I don’t feel restricted from telling certain stories because of our audience. It’s my story. Who’s going to tell me what to say?”

Classic Issa.

She said a lot more. Check out the interview here.