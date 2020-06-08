Issa Rae Tells How Kerry Washington Shot Last Night “Insecure”

Issa Rae is grateful for the amazing work Kerry Washington did with last night’s Insecure.

In case you missed the gist: Kerry Washington revealed that she is the magic behind last night’s much-talked-about episode of the highly successful HBO show, Insecure.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Insecure since the jump,” Washington began, “This is a show that showcases our full humanity. Our beautiful joys & struggles.”

She continued, “Our culture, our neighborhoods. Our rich alive blackness. To direct this show was a privilege! I’m so proud to be part of the @insecurehbo family.”

And Issa is happy with the work she did, because she has taken to Twitter to share more insight to how the challenge they briefly faced with the shooting and how they conquered it.

“Shot the opening montage the day before Thanksgiving,” she said. “We ran out of time and were gonna do the sex scenes after lunch, but me and Jay’s starving asses were like, “SHOOT THEM NOW, KERRY. PLEASE!” She agreed and we were fuckin up that pizza for real in the next scene. #InsecureHBO“

See her tweet below:

Shot the opening montage the day before Thanksgiving. We ran out of time and were gonna do the sex scenes after lunch, but me and Jay’s starving asses were like, “SHOOT THEM NOW, KERRY. PLEASE!” She agreed and we were fuckin up that pizza for real in the next scene. #InsecureHBO — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 8, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

