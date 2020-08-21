Issa Rae Talks About Her Emmy Nominations, “Insecure”, and More in New Interview

Issa Rae sat down with the folks at The Hollywood Reporter for a chat during which she talked about how the coronavirus affected the shooting of the latter season of Insecure, her Emmy nominations, the challenges she faced in the industry earlier on, and more.

Asked if there ever a moment back then when she had doubts about herself and her career, she said:

[With] Insecure, it took so long and every draft was like, “No, this isn’t it. No, this isn’t it. No, this isn’t it.” I was just like, “Oh, OK. Maybe this is the end of the road for me,” especially when I’m investing in this big venture, which ended up being ColorCreative, and spent all my money and didn’t have anything. I remember being on the set of a pilot we were filming [Words with Girls] and getting the call that HBO was not feeling the latest draft and I was losing Larry [Wilmore, Insecure’s first showrunner]. I was like, “This isn’t going to happen for me, and I just did all of this for nothing.”

And asked if there have been times when someone with power wanted to override her vision, she said:

All of that was early on. I remember the biggest thing back and forth we had was with the former president [Michael Lombardo], and the show title. He wasn’t super insistent about it, but he was passionate about the fact that he didn’t think that Insecure fit because he was like, “I see these strong, confident Black women, and they’re fierce.” And all the terms that we use to describe ourselves, but I was like, “Ooh, that’s not … No, they’re not specifically.” And [that’s] exactly what we want to showcase throughout the show … the title reflects that, and as soon as I explained that that’s what we’re trying to combat, he got it and backed off.

See the full interview here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

