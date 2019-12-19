Issa Rae Set to Produce a Bollywood-Meets-Mafia Story

So, Issa Rae is taking her craft to Bollywood.

Per THR, the Insecure star and her partners at the production banner ColorCreative are developing Badmash, a Bollywood-meets-mafia story.

The pitch was made by Sneha Koorse, who has worked on Netflix’s Umbrella Academy and Daredevil.

The report continued:

Badmash is a darkly comedic noir inspired by one of India’s worst-kept secrets: Big-city gangsters used Bollywood films as a front to launder drug money.

Producers say Badmash will adopt the taut dialogue, tangled character webs and complex romance of the crime genre set against the backdrop of 1980s Mumbai at the height of the underworld’s power in the film industry. The goal is to make an English-language film with an South Asian ensemble cast, blending genre and culture to create a truly internationally feeling feature. We can’t wait!