Issa Rae Says She Fell Asleep and Woke Up Crying for Chadwick Boseman

Fans all over the world can’t still believe that Chadwick Boseman is gone.

Posting on her Instagram, Insecure producer Issa Rae wrote how she has been coping since news surfaced that the Black Panther star died on Friday after four years of secretly battling colon cancer.

“I don’t know why this one hurts so badly,” wrote the actress. “Maybe it’s because we lost a literal Black superhero. Maybe it’s because your grace, class, kindness and dignity is so rare. Maybe it’s because you had to suffer in silence for so long, while some speculated, cruelly. Maybe it’s because we didn’t need to see another Black man’s life cut short.”

She continued, “Maybe it’s because your Denzel-anointed legacy had so much more to offer. Maybe it’s because you felt like ours with every role you chose to embody. Maybe it’s because God wanted your light a bit closer. You will be so missed. Thank you for everything.”

See her full message:

