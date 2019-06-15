Issa Rae Refused to Play Insecure at the 2019 Women in Film Awards

Issa Rae continues to inspire her fans.

The actress-producer accepted the inaugural Women In Film Emerging Entrepreneur Award at the 2019 Women In Film Annual Gala, and during her speech, spoke about how women are always conditioned to be humble.

“As women, we tend to downplay ourselves, to dim our light, and we’re kind of conditioned, socially, to be humble….I grew up being a huge hip-hop fan, and none of my favorite artists are humble,” said Rae, adding, “They don’t even know what that means. So, in writing my speech, I decided to embrace this moment, in honor of them.”

“Emerging Entrepreneur Award…duh, bitches,” she joked, as the audience howled with laughter. “I’m the first, so you future hoes need to bow down, unless you’re ready to catch my fade, with your weak asses. I’m closing all doors behind me, so if you didn’t make it in, oops, your bad. Figure it out.”

“Entrepreneur means I did that shit by myself. To everybody who claims to have helped me get here: OK, and?” she quipped. “In conclusion, entrepreneur ‘til I die, I deserve this, bye.”

Of course, we all know it took a village to help Issa evolve from Awkward Black Girl to Insecure yet mega-successful media mogul. But she makes an important point. Women, especially black women, remain underrepresented in the film and television industries and yet, when we do achieve major milestones, we are typically expected to credit everyone who helped us get there, while not a bad trait, it’s a fairly gender-specific one, nonetheless.

And fans are glad Rae gave her speech the way she did.

See the video below: