Issa Rae Launches New Label With Atlantic Records

Issa Rae has ventured into the music world.

THR is reporting that Raedio — a record label recently formed by Rae — has entered a joint venture with Atlantic Records that kicked off with yesterday’s release of the single “Kinda Love” by Haitian-American singer-rapper TeaMarrr.

The report continued:

Billed as an “audio everywhere company,” Raedio will extend its influence across media by aligning its roster of talent with film and TV projects, commercials, podcasts and more, according to a press release. Rae says the label was inspired by her history of centering the work of “female, independent, or Los Angeles-based artists” like SZA, Saweetie and Jazmine Sullivan on Insecure as well as earlier projects.

Reacting to the exciting news, Rae said in a statement:

“Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion. Raedio allows me to continue that work within the music industry and audio entertainment space. The Atlantic Records team are innovators in terms of shifting and shaping culture. I’m excited to join forces with them to discover new artists.”

And Atlantic chairman & COO Julie Greenwald added:

“Issa Rae is a next-level, future-thinking creative force who’s been breaking down cultural barriers and conquering one field after another. She’s made music a central character in her artistic evolution, and now she’s brought all that amazing passion, inspiration, and taste to the formation of Raedio. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Issa and her team on this exciting new venture, and TeaMarrr is the perfect artist to launch with.”

TeaMarrr came to Rae’s attention with her 2018 single “One Job,” which racked up over 1.2 million streams. Watch her “Kinda Love” here: