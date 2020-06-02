Issa Rae Calls Donald Trump a “Raggedy White Supremacist President”

Issa Rae took to her Twitter last night to say what many celebrities are afraid to say: that the American president is a racist.

The Insecure star spoke her mind following Trump’s latest antics over the protests in the United States that were stirred by the murder of George Floyd.

Yesterday, the President urged Governors to use force in dealing with protestors who are calling attention to the vicious systemic racism in the country.

And this rubbed people the wrong way, with the likes of Issa Rae slamming him on social media.

“Your raggedy white supremacist president and his cowardly enablers would rather kill everybody than stop killing black people,” she tweeted.

The post had gotten over 244, 000 likes as at press time.

