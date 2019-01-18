Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani to Star in Romantic Comedy ‘The Lovebirds’

Issa Rae reportedly teams up with Kumail Nanjiani in The Lovebirds, a romantic comedy which has just been picked up by Paramount.

According to THR, Michael Showalter will be directing the film, which goes into production at the end of January.

The script is written by Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall, and Martin Gero, and follows the story of a couple (Nanjiani and Rae) on the brink of a breakup. “The pair subsequently become embroiled in a bizarre and hijinks-filled murder mystery, and as they get close to clearing their names and solving the case, the twosome need to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night,” THR adds.

Tom Lassally, Oly Obst, Todd Shulman, Jordana Mollick and Gero are producing the rom-com, which is being co-produced and co-financed by MRC.

Nanjiani, Rae and Showalter are serving as executive producers.