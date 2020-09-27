Israel Adesanya destroys Paulo Costa with 2nd round KO to retain title

Nigerian-born UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, retained his title with a brutal second-round knockout of Brazil’s Paulo Costa to take his record to 20-0.

Costa characteristically came out of the block firing in the first round, pressing the champion but landing few shots.

But Adesanya came out with more purpose in the second round, outclassing his opponent and landing deadly shots that eventually floored the Brazilian.

It was a perfect performance for the Nigerian on Fight Island to retain his UFC middleweight title for the second time after his win over Yeol Romero in March this year.

‘The Last Stylebender’ was absolutely flawless in Abu Dhabi, picking apart his far bigger opponent before landing brutal ground strikes in the second round.

Costa was left bloodied and bruised on the canvas, with his hither-to 13-0 undefeated record in tatters after being picked apart so ruthlessly and needing medical attention afterwards.

