“Isolate Your Emotions”, Beverly Osu Advises Single Girls

Don’t take him back! Beverly Osu is dishing out much needed advice this period.

As life changes and we adapt to the new normal, the actress and video vixen has admonished girls not to fall into the temptation of ‘hey big head’.

Noting on how difficult this period has been on a lot of single girls, the 27-year-old Big Brother Africa alum wrote,

“If your Ex texts you saying “I MISS YOU” That means the other person they tired to replace you with failed .🤐😏 #beverlysays

“I also know this QUARANTINE TIMES can be an emotional rollercoaster for Single girls but baby gyal don’t take him back and don’t text him either .😏 ISOLATE YOUR EMOTIONS SIS☺️💥📌”.

