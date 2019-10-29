donald trump

Islamic State’s replacement for al-Baghdadi Killed

United States President Donald Trump says the person announced as the replacement for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State is dead.

Trump disclosed this via a tweet on Tuesday, days after Al-Baghdadi was killed during a raid by US troops in Syria.

Trump, however, did not disclose the identity of the individual whom he described as “number one replacement” for the IS leader, though experts say it’s Abdullah Qardash.

“Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops,” Trump wrote.

“Most likely would have taken the top spot – Now he is also Dead!”

Qardash also known as “The Professor”,  a top legislator and policymaker in the terrorist group, is said to have taken over leadership following al-Baghdadi’s death.

